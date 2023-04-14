Some emergency call centre telephone lines in Nelson Mandela Bay are not operational.
Health department lists alternative emergency numbers
Bhisho confirms telephone lines in Dora Nginza precinct are down, notes other options while technician works on fault
Image: 123RF/ JAROMIR CHALABALA
Some emergency call centre telephone lines in Nelson Mandela Bay are not operational.
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Yonela Dekeda on Friday said the department was experiencing challenges with telephone lines near the emergency services call centre in Zwide, in the Dora Nginza Hospital precinct.
“The telephone lines have been interrupted due to a technical fault which is affecting all facilities in the area.
“There is a service provider on site working tirelessly to resolve this and get them up as soon as possible.
“In the interim, we have activated a few alternative lines that can be used by the public until our main lines are restored.
“The public is advised to use 112 & 10177.
“Alternatively, they can contact the SA Police Services on 10111 for an ambulance in the metro area.”
Dekeda said an emergency services officer had been placed at the police call centre to divert emergency calls to ambulance operators.
“The other option is to contact 043-711-0400, the provincial health department contact centre.
“The community can also send a detailed WhatsApp message with address and contact number to 066-298-0024.
“The community will be updated once the technical fault is resolved and our telephone lines are stable.”
