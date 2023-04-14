A 49-year-old government official has been arrested on a charge of corruption for allegedly trying to extort money from a man who hired a sex worker.
She was arrested by the Gqeberha Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in an intelligence-driven joint operation with the Hawks and Gqeberha Crime Intelligence Gathering.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is alleged the complainant engaged with a sex worker in Gqeberha in February 2022.
“Soon after the incident, the complainant received numerous calls from an individual claiming to be a detective from Durban investigating his case of rape, which she said could ruin his life as he would spend the rest of his life incarcerated because there was a warrant of arrest for him.
“It is further alleged that money was successfully extorted from the victim which was reportedly deposited into the suspect’s bank account,” Mgolodela said.
The matter was then reported to the Hawks for a thorough probe.
“During the interaction with the investigating officer, the suspect, a state accountant from the department of employment & labour in Pretoria, is reported to have offered to pay an amount of R50,000 to have the docket destroyed, and the ‘investigating officer’ pretended to play along.
“The agreement was on an initial payment of R30,000 which the suspect allegedly agreed to fly to Gqeberha to receive.
“A remaining R20,000 balance was to be paid at a later stage.”
She said the exchange of money was witnessed by members of the joint operation and the suspect was apprehended by the joint team at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Thursday.
The joint team has been lauded by acting provincial head Brigadier Venessa Hastings for the sterling job.
Government official nabbed on bribery claims
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
