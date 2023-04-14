The department's traffic control plan was commendable, with only one major crash on the last day of travel, a deadly multiple-vehicle pileup in misty conditions on the N3 near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal, she said.
The top five traffic offences identified were:
- speeding;
- driving unlicensed vehicles;
- driving without fastening seat belts;
- driving without licences; and
- driving vehicles with worn tyres.
Easter traffic stats: N3 pile-up regrettable, says transport minister
Over Easter 30,934 traffic fines were issued, 430 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued and 1,625 vehicles were impounded for displaying invalid or fake discs and violating permits.
This is according to statistics released on Friday by minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga.
"Meanwhile, 1,716 drivers were arrested for excessive speeding, drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving, and operating public transport without permits.
"The worst speedster was nabbed on the N1 near Lyttelton in Centurion, Gauteng, driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone.
"The worst drunken-driving incident was recorded in the central business district of Harrismith in the Free State, when a driver recorded 1.16mg of alcohol in 1,000ml of breath. This was 4.8 times more than the legal limit of 0.24mg in 1,000ml of breath," said Chikunga.
The top five traffic offences identified were:
