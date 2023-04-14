Cancer survivor continues fight for hope against deadly disease

After years of caring for others, fundraising for patients and supporting a friend in her fight against cancer, a Nelson Mandela Bay nurse was shocked following her own diagnosis of the deadly disease in 2022.
However, Sister Penny Olwage is weathering the storm and as her battle with breast cancer continues, she found a renewed sense of purpose after receiving the international honour of being named a Global Hero for Hope.
This new title, awarded to her by the American Cancer Association and the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa), makes her one of four 2023 Global Heroes in SA and one of only 30 around the world.
“I am humbled to have received this title of Global Hero and my aim is now to take on more responsibility in using every opportunity to spread the message of hope and to continue raising funds,” Olwage said.
For many years the occupational health nurse at Netcare Greenacres Hospital has been involved in the Cansa Relay for Life event, which sees communities, and more specifically cancer survivors, run through the night to raise funds for cancer awareness and support programmes.
“I was originally drawn to these events when a close friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.
“Becoming involved was a symbolic gesture that my friend had support on her journey, day and night, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Olwage was so moved by the community spirit and uplifting atmosphere at her first relay that she began volunteering year after year.
A Zumba dance instructor in her spare time, Olwage also started organising Zumba events to raise additional funds.
At the recent 2023 Cansa Relay For Life event a total of R97,000 was raised, with Olwage’s team, named Happy Feet, being awarded the trophy for the team that raised the most funds.
“I found so much meaning in playing my part to help others affected by cancer. I simply had no idea I would soon be living with the disease myself.”
She considered herself fit and active, saying it was a surreal experience finding a lump in her breast and going for an urgent mammogram a few days later.
“It came as an absolute shock to receive a positive cancer diagnosis.
“Now it was my turn to walk that path and while it felt like everything was snowballing between the operation, the chemotherapy and all the doctor’s visits, I did my best to maintain a positive attitude.
“I thought of my friend who had successfully overcome cancer and that motivated me.”
Olwage praised her family, friends and colleagues for the incredible support system they provided.
She recently completed her treatment and still goes for regular check-ups, but said she has never felt better and is determined to continue the work that landed her the Global Hero for Hope award.
“The most recent relay event that we did this year was extremely emotional — each step that I took meant something quite different to me.” Olwage said.
“I now have an entirely new perspective as I keep working to spread that message of hope.”
