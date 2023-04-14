Bail application for men accused of kidnapping Riana Pretorius postponed
The formal bail application of two men arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of Gqeberha biokeneticist Riana Pretorius was put on hold on Friday due to their lawyers not being available.
The matter was provisionally postponed after shocking allegations were made by Xolani Kafile in his supplementary affidavit, submitted to the court on Thursday. ..
Court reporter
