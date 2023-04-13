×

News

Workers protest against dismissals over contractual issues

Some did the same job, same hours, and since 2018 the same pay

13 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

While the companies with whom they signed numerous contracts have come and gone, Lukhanyo Jack and Mthetheli Antoni are still packing and repairing pallets at CHEP’s Gqeberha facility.

After more than 15 years, Jack and Antoni find themselves out of work, without being able to claim from the Unemployment Insurance Fund...

