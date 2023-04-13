Workers protest against dismissals over contractual issues
Some did the same job, same hours, and since 2018 the same pay
While the companies with whom they signed numerous contracts have come and gone, Lukhanyo Jack and Mthetheli Antoni are still packing and repairing pallets at CHEP’s Gqeberha facility.
After more than 15 years, Jack and Antoni find themselves out of work, without being able to claim from the Unemployment Insurance Fund...
Workers protest against dismissals over contractual issues
Some did the same job, same hours, and since 2018 the same pay
Politics Reporter
While the companies with whom they signed numerous contracts have come and gone, Lukhanyo Jack and Mthetheli Antoni are still packing and repairing pallets at CHEP’s Gqeberha facility.
After more than 15 years, Jack and Antoni find themselves out of work, without being able to claim from the Unemployment Insurance Fund...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News