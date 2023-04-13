×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Masked Dr Nandipha arrives in court flanked by armed police

13 April 2023
Anthony Molyneaux
Lead video journalist

A packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court saw the arrival of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana flanked by heavily armed police. Magudumana was wearing a mask and a green Nike hoody which covered her face. 

Reporters jockeyed to take a snap of the now notorious influencer after being deported from Tanzania earlier in the morning.

Magudumana faces a slew of charges, including multiple charges of murder, aiding and abetting an escape, violation of bodies and fraud. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach

Most Read