At least two people were shot dead and two others wounded in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.
Among the injured was a one-year-old boy, who was reportedly shot in the arm and rushed to hospital by ambulance.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the shooting, saying the occupants of a vehicle had come under fire at about 11.10am.
“The three adult female occupants were travelling in the vehicle in Daku Road, in Kwazakhele ... the vehicle stopped and one female got off to buy some live chickens,” Naidu said.
“When she jumped back into the vehicle and as the driver started the vehicle, shots were fired at them.
“It is further alleged that two unknown males shot at their vehicle.
“The front and back passengers were fatally wounded.
“The driver was shot through her right leg and a baby boy of about one year, who was in the back seat with his mother, was shot through his right arm,” Naidu said.
“Both victims were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
“The names of deceased will be released once their next of kin have been informed.”
The motive for the shooting has yet to be established.
No arrests have been made.
On Wednesday afternoon, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot outside his family home in Helenvale, in Gqeberha’s northern areas.
This is a developing story.
Two dead, two wounded in Kwazakhele shooting
