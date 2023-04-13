×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Seven arrested for murder of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin

13 April 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Jeremy Gordin was murdered in his Parkview, Johannesburg, home.
Jeremy Gordin was murdered in his Parkview, Johannesburg, home.
Image: Supplied

Seven people have been arrested in connection with Jeremy Gordin's murder.

The retired journalist was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on March 31. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said provincial detectives, the Johannesburg East Trio and private security companies gathered intelligence which led to the arrests.

The suspects are aged between 33 and 42.   

“The first was arrested on April 12 while driving the deceased's motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later that day,” she said.  

All are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon on charges of murder, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property and an unlicensed firearm. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach

Most Read