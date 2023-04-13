Seven people have been arrested in connection with Jeremy Gordin's murder.
The retired journalist was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on March 31.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said provincial detectives, the Johannesburg East Trio and private security companies gathered intelligence which led to the arrests.
The suspects are aged between 33 and 42.
“The first was arrested on April 12 while driving the deceased's motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later that day,” she said.
All are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon on charges of murder, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property and an unlicensed firearm.
TimesLIVE
Seven arrested for murder of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Seven people have been arrested in connection with Jeremy Gordin's murder.
The retired journalist was killed during a robbery at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on March 31.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said provincial detectives, the Johannesburg East Trio and private security companies gathered intelligence which led to the arrests.
The suspects are aged between 33 and 42.
“The first was arrested on April 12 while driving the deceased's motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later that day,” she said.
All are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon on charges of murder, house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property and an unlicensed firearm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News