News

Metro to sell off hundreds of old vehicles

Redundant fleet includes those beyond serviceable age and accident write-offs

Premium
13 April 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is gearing up to dispose of 519 vehicles that have been classified as redundant due to their age, with 45 of them written off because of accident damage.

Dozens of others are standing idle due to negligent driving by officials, with accident reports outstanding...

