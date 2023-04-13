Metro to sell off hundreds of old vehicles
Redundant fleet includes those beyond serviceable age and accident write-offs
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is gearing up to dispose of 519 vehicles that have been classified as redundant due to their age, with 45 of them written off because of accident damage.
Dozens of others are standing idle due to negligent driving by officials, with accident reports outstanding...
Metro to sell off hundreds of old vehicles
Redundant fleet includes those beyond serviceable age and accident write-offs
Senior Politics Reporter
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is gearing up to dispose of 519 vehicles that have been classified as redundant due to their age, with 45 of them written off because of accident damage.
Dozens of others are standing idle due to negligent driving by officials, with accident reports outstanding...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News