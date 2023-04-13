Kouga’s young chess stars try to outwit at trials

As Russian-American chess author Irving Chernev once said, “every chess master was once a beginner”.
To progress through the ranks and earn a place among the greats of the game, the process mostly starts at the grassroots level.
A concept which is understood and on full display by the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union, which recently hosted its second of three-trial events in April, in Jeffreys Bay.
The three-trial qualifier will be followed by a closed tournament, in which selected players will be invited and a district team chosen for the provincial chess tournament later in 2023.
In addition to playing a minimum number of games, players must participate in at least two of the three trials taking place in Kouga, and obtain a score of 50% or more in each to be invited to the final closer.
The second qualifier drew 176 participants to Jeffreys Bay’s Fountains Mall recently —competing in Under-8 to adult categories — to try earn their place among Kouga’s top chess minds.
Sarah Baartman District Chess Union head Petrus Stuurman said the varying levels of experience and range in age among the participants culminated in a challenging mix of games on the day.
“It was evident from this trial that players do take their chess and trials seriously,” Stuurman said.
“There were changes in the winning orders. In some age groups, one noticed that some of the first trial medal winners did not make the podium this time around.”
He said the third and final two-day trial would be played from June 23, with players having a choice of six tournaments in which to participate until the next trial.
The tournaments include the annual Kouga Mayor’s Cup in April, which is exclusively for Kouga players.
The greater Kouga region was well-represented in April’s trial by the following schools: Graslaagte Primary, Stulting Primary, St Francis College, Jeffreys Bay Primary, Pellsrus Primary, Pharos School, St Dominic’s Priory, Victory Christian School, Kings College, Victory 4 All, Victory Primary, Global Leadership Academy, Graeme College, Hoërskool McLachlan, Paul Sauer High, Nico Malan High, Union High, Hoër Volkskool and Spandau Secondary School.
Stuurman thanked Fountains Mall for hosting the venue, Nadine Scheepers for her hard work behind the scenes and Jeffreys Bay Primary School’s Beryl Christodoulou, who organised tables and chairs for the event.
HeraldLIVE
Kouga’s young chess stars try to outwit at trials
Image: SUPPLIED
As Russian-American chess author Irving Chernev once said, “every chess master was once a beginner”.
To progress through the ranks and earn a place among the greats of the game, the process mostly starts at the grassroots level.
A concept which is understood and on full display by the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union, which recently hosted its second of three-trial events in April, in Jeffreys Bay.
The three-trial qualifier will be followed by a closed tournament, in which selected players will be invited and a district team chosen for the provincial chess tournament later in 2023.
In addition to playing a minimum number of games, players must participate in at least two of the three trials taking place in Kouga, and obtain a score of 50% or more in each to be invited to the final closer.
The second qualifier drew 176 participants to Jeffreys Bay’s Fountains Mall recently —competing in Under-8 to adult categories — to try earn their place among Kouga’s top chess minds.
Sarah Baartman District Chess Union head Petrus Stuurman said the varying levels of experience and range in age among the participants culminated in a challenging mix of games on the day.
“It was evident from this trial that players do take their chess and trials seriously,” Stuurman said.
“There were changes in the winning orders. In some age groups, one noticed that some of the first trial medal winners did not make the podium this time around.”
He said the third and final two-day trial would be played from June 23, with players having a choice of six tournaments in which to participate until the next trial.
The tournaments include the annual Kouga Mayor’s Cup in April, which is exclusively for Kouga players.
The greater Kouga region was well-represented in April’s trial by the following schools: Graslaagte Primary, Stulting Primary, St Francis College, Jeffreys Bay Primary, Pellsrus Primary, Pharos School, St Dominic’s Priory, Victory Christian School, Kings College, Victory 4 All, Victory Primary, Global Leadership Academy, Graeme College, Hoërskool McLachlan, Paul Sauer High, Nico Malan High, Union High, Hoër Volkskool and Spandau Secondary School.
Stuurman thanked Fountains Mall for hosting the venue, Nadine Scheepers for her hard work behind the scenes and Jeffreys Bay Primary School’s Beryl Christodoulou, who organised tables and chairs for the event.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News