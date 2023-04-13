×

News

Gqeberha man gunned down outside his home

By Brandon Nel - 13 April 2023
An 20-year-old was shot several times outside his family home in Helenvale and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died
Image: ISTOCK

A Gqeberha man  was fatally shot outside his family home on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 20-year-old was shot several times and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No further details were immediately available.

According to residents in the area, blood stained the spot where the shooting occurred outside the house in Venus Street, Helenvale.

A case of murder is being investigated.

“One male was shot multiple times, he was taken to hospital and passed away at the hospital,” Naidu said.

The police did not immediately release the victim’s name and it was not clear whether he and the shooter knew each other.

No-one had been arrested in connection with the murder.

