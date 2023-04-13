A Gqeberha man was fatally shot outside his family home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 20-year-old was shot several times and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
No further details were immediately available.
According to residents in the area, blood stained the spot where the shooting occurred outside the house in Venus Street, Helenvale.
A case of murder is being investigated.
“One male was shot multiple times, he was taken to hospital and passed away at the hospital,” Naidu said.
The police did not immediately release the victim’s name and it was not clear whether he and the shooter knew each other.
No-one had been arrested in connection with the murder.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha man gunned down outside his home
Image: ISTOCK
A Gqeberha man was fatally shot outside his family home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 20-year-old was shot several times and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
No further details were immediately available.
According to residents in the area, blood stained the spot where the shooting occurred outside the house in Venus Street, Helenvale.
A case of murder is being investigated.
“One male was shot multiple times, he was taken to hospital and passed away at the hospital,” Naidu said.
The police did not immediately release the victim’s name and it was not clear whether he and the shooter knew each other.
No-one had been arrested in connection with the murder.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News