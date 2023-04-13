Dumza Maswana achieves dream of performing with orchestra
Eastern Cape musician’s special concert at Boardwalk combines jazz with traditional isiXhosa songs
The end of this week will mark a full circle moment for renowned Eastern Cape musician Dumza Maswana who will take to the stage alongside a 20-piece orchestra — a performance prophesied years ago by a nurse in his Ngqushwa village.
Despite headlining numerous performances and sharing the stage with some of SA’s biggest names, the multi-award-winning Maswana, 40, said his upcoming show Umnqunqo (traditional dance performed by Xhosa mothers in traditional ceremonies) was the most meaningful...
