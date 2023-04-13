×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Convicted killer Wendell Petersen to hear fate in July

Premium
13 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Gqeberha gang kingpin and convicted murderer Wendell Petersen will have to wait three months to hear his fate after his sentencing was postponed on Thursday. 

Petersen, along with Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carlson and Robin Taylor, were convicted almost two years ago on three counts of murder, three of conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach

Most Read