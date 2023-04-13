An ambulance crew were robbed after they were accosted by gun-wielding thieves in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened outside a supermarket in Booi Street, Zwide.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two Eastern Cape Emergency Services employees stopped their ambulance to buy airtime when they were approached by three unknown men.
“Two had firearms and pointed it at them,” Naidu said, adding that they were robbed of their cellphones, cash and personal belongings.
“As the suspects were leaving on foot, a shot was fired in the air.”
No injuries were reported.
Ambulance crew robbed by gunmen in Gqeberha
