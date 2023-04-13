×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ambulance crew robbed by gunmen in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 13 April 2023
An ambulance crew were robbed in Zwide on Wednesday evening
EASY TARGETS: An ambulance crew were robbed in Zwide on Wednesday evening
Image: CHARNSITR

An ambulance crew were robbed after they were accosted by gun-wielding thieves in Gqeberha on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened outside a supermarket in Booi Street,  Zwide.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two Eastern Cape Emergency Services employees stopped their ambulance to buy airtime when they were approached by three unknown men.

“Two had firearms and pointed it at them,” Naidu said, adding that they were robbed of their cellphones, cash and personal belongings.

“As the suspects were leaving on foot, a shot was fired in the air.”

No injuries were reported.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out

Most Read