An 83-year-old former school teacher wanted in the UK for alleged sex crimes has been hauled before a Cape Town court to answer to indecent assault charges.
He allegedly committed the crimes 35 years ago. The octogenarian, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday on two counts of indecent assault.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the former teacher allegedly committed the crimes when he taught at a preparatory school in Cape Town’s southern suburbs in 1988.
“The accused, who is out on warning, is wanted in the UK on similar [charges]. He is fighting his extradition,” said Ntabazalila.
TimesLIVE has established that the former teacher lives in an upmarket Cape Town suburb.
83-year-old teacher wanted for sex crimes in the UK faces similar charges in SA
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
A Scottish child abuse inquiry heard he allegedly physically or sexually abused 16 boys at Edinburgh Academy in the 1970s.
Last year, broadcaster Nicky Campbell claimed to be one of the former teacher’s victims, reportedly prompting 20 more former schoolboys to come forward.
Police in Scotland have urged other victims to come forward.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola signed an order for the former teacher’s extradition to the UK in February 2020, but he has taken the decision on appeal to the high court in Cape Town. The matter is pending.
