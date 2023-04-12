×

News

WATCH LIVE | G4S appears before the oversight committee over circumstances of Thabo Bester’s escape

By TimesLIVE - 12 April 2023

G4S, which runs the Mangaung Correctional Facility from which Thabo Bester escaped last year, has been subpoenaed by parliament to appear before the oversight committee. 

