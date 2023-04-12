×

News

LISTEN | Gift of the Givers on ‘Houdini’ hippo

12 April 2023
The hippo was caught on a Delyn Security street surveillance camera plodding forlornly through the streets of Adelaide in the early hours
LOST VISITOR: The hippo was caught on a Delyn Security street surveillance camera plodding forlornly through the streets of Adelaide in the early hours
Image: DELYN SECURITY

It has undoubtedly been one of the strangest requests to Gift of the Givers — help find a wandering hippopotamus.

The hippo put Adelaide in the headlines last week when it was spotted on CCTV camera footage strolling through the streets of the small Eastern Cape town in the early hours.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Gift of the Givers spokesperson Mohammed Gangat and Delyn Security sales manager Natasha Pienaar about efforts to find the hippo.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

