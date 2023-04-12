It has undoubtedly been one of the strangest requests to Gift of the Givers — help find a wandering hippopotamus.
The hippo put Adelaide in the headlines last week when it was spotted on CCTV camera footage strolling through the streets of the small Eastern Cape town in the early hours.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Gift of the Givers spokesperson Mohammed Gangat and Delyn Security sales manager Natasha Pienaar about efforts to find the hippo.
LISTEN | Gift of the Givers on ‘Houdini’ hippo
Image: DELYN SECURITY
