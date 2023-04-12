Hopes of freedom dashed for theft-accused accountant
As he was led out of the holding cells at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, accountant Jonathan Blow carried what looked like a tog bag, seemingly confident that his bid for bail would be successful.
But the dejected 51-year-old, accused of stealing more than R50m while doing the books of two SuperSPAR stores, had to take his bag with him back to the holding cells as his bail application was denied on Tuesday...
News reporter
