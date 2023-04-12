Fugitive rhino poacher nabbed
Prison escapee caught climbing over fence of private game reserve near Makhanda
A fugitive rhino poacher who escaped from prison before being sentenced has been rearrested, caught scaling the fence of a private game reserve near Makhanda, hunting implements allegedly in hand.
Abraham Moyane was one of seven men awaiting sentence in the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda when they allegedly used a crowbar to break through the window bars in October...
Fugitive rhino poacher nabbed
Prison escapee caught climbing over fence of private game reserve near Makhanda
Politics Reporter
A fugitive rhino poacher who escaped from prison before being sentenced has been rearrested, caught scaling the fence of a private game reserve near Makhanda, hunting implements allegedly in hand.
Abraham Moyane was one of seven men awaiting sentence in the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda when they allegedly used a crowbar to break through the window bars in October...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News