×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cheers to Gqeberha-born mixologist going global

Diageo World Class bartending championships winner Cameron Boyd has come a long way from mixing cocktails in his parents’ kitchen

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 12 April 2023

Though he can rustle up a drink faster than you can shout for one and boasts having mixed cocktails in three countries, Cameron Boyd remains a home-brewed rising star.

The 29-year-old Gqeberha-born mixologist won the 2022 Diageo World Class bartending championships in Sydney, Australia, and is mulling over becoming a pedagogue in his craft, teaching and mentoring young and upcoming bartenders...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read