Cheers to Gqeberha-born mixologist going global
Diageo World Class bartending championships winner Cameron Boyd has come a long way from mixing cocktails in his parents’ kitchen
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 12 April 2023
Though he can rustle up a drink faster than you can shout for one and boasts having mixed cocktails in three countries, Cameron Boyd remains a home-brewed rising star.
The 29-year-old Gqeberha-born mixologist won the 2022 Diageo World Class bartending championships in Sydney, Australia, and is mulling over becoming a pedagogue in his craft, teaching and mentoring young and upcoming bartenders...
Cheers to Gqeberha-born mixologist going global
Diageo World Class bartending championships winner Cameron Boyd has come a long way from mixing cocktails in his parents’ kitchen
Though he can rustle up a drink faster than you can shout for one and boasts having mixed cocktails in three countries, Cameron Boyd remains a home-brewed rising star.
The 29-year-old Gqeberha-born mixologist won the 2022 Diageo World Class bartending championships in Sydney, Australia, and is mulling over becoming a pedagogue in his craft, teaching and mentoring young and upcoming bartenders...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News