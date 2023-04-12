×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Andile Lungisa central figure in missing dogs saga

Premium
12 April 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Missing for three years, two beloved pet dogs are home again, and now a prominent Nelson Mandela Bay politician has emerged as part of their incredible journey.

Lola the Weimaraner and Bash the border collie went missing from a Fernglen family home on April 6 2020 and then — on the third anniversary of their disappearance and with little hope left — first Lola was found, on April 3, then Bash, on April 6...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read