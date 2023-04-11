Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni covered his face as he entered the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning with G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.
WATCH | Dr Nandipha's father hides face as he enters court with former G4S warder
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni covered his face as he entered the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning with G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.
They are charged with aiding and abetting a convict to escape from custody.
Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his lover Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border.
Sekeleni was initially taken in for questioning, but later arrested.
