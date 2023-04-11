Two people died in a horror crash on Monday on the R75 near the Kariega River bridge, while two others were injured.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the family of four were on their way home from Gauteng to Jeffreys Bay at about 4.40pm when the driver, a 67-year-old woman, lost control of her Mazda 2, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in an open field.
The driver’s mother, Emma Jacobs, 91, and her granddaughter, Misha Beukes, 11, died on impact.
The driver and her other granddaughter, aged nine, were taken to hospital.
A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Two family members killed, two injured in horror crash on R75
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF
HeraldLIVE
