×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two family members killed, two injured in horror crash on R75

By Herald Reporter - 11 April 2023
A Jeffreys Bay woman and her granddaughter are in hospital after being injured in an accident on Monday in which two other family members died
DEVASTATING LOSS: A Jeffreys Bay woman and her granddaughter are in hospital after being injured in an accident on Monday in which two other family members died
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF

Two people died in a horror crash on Monday on the R75 near the Kariega River bridge, while two others were injured.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the family of four were on their way home from Gauteng to Jeffreys Bay at about 4.40pm when the driver, a 67-year-old woman, lost control of her Mazda 2, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in an open field.

The driver’s mother, Emma Jacobs, 91, and her granddaughter, Misha Beukes, 11, died on impact.

The driver and her other granddaughter, aged nine, were taken to hospital.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read