Theft-accused Nelson Mandela Bay accountant denied bail
Nelson Mandela Bay accountant Jonathan Blow, accused of stealing more than R50m from two SPAR supermarkets in the metro, was denied bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The court found that Blow, 51, was a possible flight risk, and, due to the early stage of the investigation, he could access and possibly destroy vital evidence...
Theft-accused Nelson Mandela Bay accountant denied bail
News reporter
Nelson Mandela Bay accountant Jonathan Blow, accused of stealing more than R50m from two SPAR supermarkets in the metro, was denied bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The court found that Blow, 51, was a possible flight risk, and, due to the early stage of the investigation, he could access and possibly destroy vital evidence...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
News
World
News