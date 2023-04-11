×

News

Theft-accused Nelson Mandela Bay accountant denied bail

11 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay accountant Jonathan Blow, accused of stealing more than R50m from two SPAR supermarkets in the metro, was denied bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

The court found that Blow, 51, was a possible flight risk, and, due to the early stage of the investigation, he could access and possibly destroy vital evidence...

