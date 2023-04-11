×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Teens on hand to teach water safety during Splash Festival

11 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Families who enjoyed the Splash Festival, as well as the beach, commended the young teenagers who are part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics swimming development programme and were on hand to teach children about water safety.

The programme’s group of young swimmers were at Kings Beach, where they also assisted the lifeguards...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read