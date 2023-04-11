R100,000 reward posted for information leading to arrest of poachers of two rhinos
A R100,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest of the poachers who killed two rhinos in Kenton-on-Sea last week.
The two female rhinos, Binky and Noelle, who were both pregnant, were shot and dehorned on Tuesday evening at the Sibuya Game Reserve...
R100,000 reward posted for information leading to arrest of poachers of two rhinos
Politics Reporter
A R100,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest of the poachers who killed two rhinos in Kenton-on-Sea last week.
The two female rhinos, Binky and Noelle, who were both pregnant, were shot and dehorned on Tuesday evening at the Sibuya Game Reserve...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
News
News
World