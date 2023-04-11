×

News

R100,000 reward posted for information leading to arrest of poachers of two rhinos

11 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

A R100,000 reward has been posted for information that leads to the arrest of the poachers who killed two rhinos in Kenton-on-Sea last week.

The two female rhinos, Binky and Noelle, who were both pregnant, were shot and dehorned on Tuesday evening at the Sibuya Game Reserve...

