Prayers for miracle answered as church restores home destroyed by fire
Forced to sleep on the floor while dealing with the trauma of escaping his burning house in January 2022, former SABC cameraman Phakamile Mahlelehlele was thrilled to be back inside his renovated home on Saturday.
The Gqeberha North Methodist Circuit collected funds from its members to refurbish his home as part of its missions programme. ..
