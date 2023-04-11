×

Nelson Mandela Bay man to be sentenced for trying to defraud RAF

By Riaan Marais - 11 April 2023
A Bay man was convicted of fraud after submitting a false accident claim to the Road Accident Fund
Image: 123RF/ EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A Nelson Mandela Bay man is awaiting sentencing after he was convicted of trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund out of R460,000.

Following an investigation by the Hawks, Phelisile Ngqina, 51, pleaded guilty to the fraud in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Ngqina claimed that he was a passenger in a VW Polo which was involved in an accident on the N2, near Cotswold, in January 2014.

He claimed the driver of the vehicle had died, and submitted a false claim to the RAF to the tune of R460,000.  

“Upon realising some inconsistencies, before processing payment, the RAF conducted an investigation and it was established that the accident never occurred and the driver who was alleged to have died, was still alive.

“He denied ever being in an accident or ever driving a motor vehicle as he does not possess a driver’s licence,” provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

The matter was referred to the Gqeberha Serious Corruption Investigation team of the Hawks, and the investigations revealed that Ngqina was never involved in a motor vehicle accident as claimed.

“Records from Livingstone Hospital indicated that Ngqina, on admission, indicated that he was assaulted.”

Ngqina was arrested on May 31 2022 and was released on warning.

The matter was remanded on numerous occasions until he pleaded guilty.

Ngqina will return to court on April 25 for sentencing.

