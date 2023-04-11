×

Hawks probe Gqeberha lawyer

Amid fallout over bitter family dispute, claims emerge that attorney operated law firm without a licence

By Brandon Nel - 11 April 2023

The Hawks are investigating a Gqeberha lawyer for allegedly operating a law firm without a licence from the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

The Hawks confirmed that they were investigating a case of contravention of the Legal Practice Act after it was reported to them that attorney Du-Wayne Stoltz was practising under Nolands Law, which is not registered with the council...

