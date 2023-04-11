×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five suspects accused of Fort Hare killings in court

By Ziyanda Zweni - 11 April 2023
University of Fort Hare University.
DD290321 UFH University of Fort Hare University.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Five men, including two former University of Fort Hare employees, a former SRC member and two alleged hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal will apply for bail in May.

The accused — Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khiwa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Zando/Dlamini — appeared in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges, including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets who were shot dead in less than a year.

The case was attended by Buhlungu, police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, with heavily armed police officers inside and outside the court.

The accused will be back in the dock on May 4 for their bail bid. They remain in police custody.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read