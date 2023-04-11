Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father expected in court

The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former prison warder are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the Thabo Bester escape saga.
TimesLIVE understands Magudumana’s father, 65, was arrested at the weekend at his Port Edward home while the ex-warder, 39, was arrested in Bloemfontein by a multidisciplinary team investigating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said two suspects were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner escape from lawful custody.
Convicted rapist and murderer Bester, and his lover Magudumana, were arrested last week in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.
TimesLIVE Premium reported at the weekend that Magudumana’s father was arrested after police visited his Port Edward home as they investigate possible involvement or knowledge he may have in relation to three unknown bodies allegedly stolen by Magudumana from Free State mortuaries.
Magudumana’s father was initially taken in for questioning but was later arrested, according to the source.
“That’s when he was informed about Nandi’s arrest — when he was taken in for questioning. We understand there are monies he contributed towards the bodies stolen from the morgues, but we are investigating and trying to see how he fits into the whole scheme,” the source said.
