Bay chamber sets up sixth cluster

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has established its sixth business cluster, with the latest encompassing companies operating in the Neave township and Korsten area.
The clusters, introduced by the chamber last year, are aimed at grouping businesses in the areas to work together on common issues affecting them in the area.
These could include service delivery issues or matters pertaining to crime or traffic that have an impact on their businesses.
In a statement, the chamber said the establishment of the cluster was set to facilitate a more efficient and collaborative approach between businesses in the respective areas to find solutions to key issues that impede the running of their operations.
Over the past year, the chamber has facilitated the establishment of the Perseverance, Deal Party, Kariega, North End and Struandale clusters, which have developed action-orientated strategies that respond to common challenges such as safety and security, illegal dumping and cleanliness.
Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen commended the team for implementing this initiative as it perfectly aligned with the chamber’s strategy of collaborating as a collective to resurge the metro’s economy through an activist and action-orientated approach.
“It is not about finger-pointing but rather about getting a common understanding of the issues and then working with key stakeholders who are committed to taking constructive actions which are in the best interests of the local economy,” Van Huyssteen said.
Earlier this year a memorandum of understanding was signed between the chamber and the Bay municipality, which paves the way for businesses to partner with the metro to implement solutions in response to the multiple challenges in the operating environment.
These include initiatives such as securing electrical sub-stations and fixing water leaks, among others.
“A great example of this is the Adopt A Sub-Station intervention which has resulted in businesses adopting 19 sub-stations so far, and as such preventing the vandalism and theft of these key infrastructure sites,” Van Huyssteen said.
“Additionally businesses have adopted 77 schools around the metro where leaks are being fixed and this is particularly relevant in terms of the current water crisis as 10% of total water losses happens at schools.”
Another benefit of the cluster approach is that it provides a platform for quick information sharing and communication between businesses.
“This is particularly important in instances when there are power outages, water disruptions and when safety and security issues occur.”
An interim core group, representing various businesses in the area, has been appointed to determine key priorities of the Neave/Korsten Cluster and to mobilise the participation of additional businesses in the area.
RovD Group business development manager Athi Lupondwana, who is part of the interim committee, said: “As a company that moved to Lindsay Road in 1964, we have decided it is time for business to do more and be more in our city.”
Grindstone Property management and development director and chamber geographic cluster lead Paola Cicognini-Horak said the Neave-Korsten area had long been plagued with problems that negatively impacted the local business community.
“These problems such as crime relating to the theft of both public and private infrastructure, illegal dumping and general infrastructure decay are not easily resolvable by individual businesses standing alone,” Horak said.
“The old saying goes, ‘the best place to find a helping hand is at the end of your own arm’ — the Neave/Korsten businesses have taken an collaborative decision to link their arms to create a collective hand to address the problems in their area.”
HeraldLIVE
Bay chamber sets up sixth cluster
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
