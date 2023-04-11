Participants in the third 24 Hours for Louis (24H4L) cycle challenge, which raises funds for the Animal Welfare Society in Gqeberha, have looked back on the success of the 2023 event with gusto.
Another successful cycle event in honour of ‘VodaDad’
Participants in the third 24 Hours for Louis (24H4L) cycle challenge, which raises funds for the Animal Welfare Society in Gqeberha, have looked back on the success of the 2023 event with gusto.
The stage has been set for an even better campaign for this group of cyclists come 2024.
Lightning, billowing winds and pouring rain were no match for the grit of the cyclists who were on their way to raising R34,950 by Tuesday, having braved more than 400km on March 24.
At the end of his campaign on March 25, well-known Bay chef John Burger, Louis’s son, had also done his bit to better the funds raised in 2022.
“The conditions were tough but giving up was never an option,” Burger said.
“Last year, we managed to raise R50,109, and our hopes are still high we can match or better this amount.
“Donations can still be made [over the next week].”
Louis, affectionately known by the moniker “VodaDad”, had been a well-known businessman in the cellphone industry.
He spent much of his life helping people and animals in need before dying of cancer in July 2021.
The inaugural 24H4L fundraiser was held in February 2021, five months before his death, and raised R50,190.
Taking off from a CyclePro shop in Walmer Downs at the start of the latest instalment of the fundraiser, Burger, who completed 428km last year, rode off in the company of eight other cyclists.
Grant Bresler, Miles Hollins, Justin Kreusch and Johan Britz comprised the day group, while Andre Burger, Mark Momberg, Wayne Burton and Ian van der Walt made up the evening cycling group.
“At a single loop — 42.3km — anyone was welcome to join John,” event organiser Olga Williams said.
“Some cyclists joined as he passed their homes, with supporters setting up camp outside to motivate him as he went past.
“We invited as many cyclists as possible to come along for the ride as there was no entry fee.”
Burger’s ride was monitored via GPS trackers sponsored by Gqeberha company TrackMyRide.
Kona 2018 elite age group world champ and Ironman 70.3 world champ Michelle Enslin, who hosted Gqeberha triathlete Siyabulela Mpengesi’s induction as a friend of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Sports Museum in November 2022, showed her support courtesy of a cameo alongside Burger.
Enslin is an avid animal activist and “tree-hugger”.
