No fatal crashes in Nelson Mandela Bay so far this Easter
Despite the arrest for drunk driving of more than 80 drivers, it was a relatively safe Easter weekend on the roads in Nelson Mandela Bay with not a single fatal accident recorded.
The numbers, which exclude the busy Easter Monday when holidaymakers make their way back home, were a win for the metro as the province anticipated higher fatalities this year due to relaxed Covid-19 regulations...

