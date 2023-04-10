×

News

No fatal crashes in Nelson Mandela Bay so far this Easter

10 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Despite the arrest for drunk driving of more than 80 drivers, it was a relatively safe Easter weekend on the roads in Nelson Mandela Bay with not a single fatal accident recorded.

The numbers, which exclude the busy Easter Monday when holidaymakers make their way back home, were a win for the metro as the province anticipated higher fatalities this year due to relaxed Covid-19 regulations...

