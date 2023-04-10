A 41-year-old tavern owner was issued with a 14-day written notice by the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) to rectify his business operations after selling “food not fit for consumption”.
The department said the notice was issued after a raid and inspection of a well-known liquor outlet in the Cloverdene area by law enforcers during a multidisciplinary operation.
“Officers discovered that the food sold at the outlet was not fit for human consumption and it was confiscated for disposal. The business place failed the stipulated and recommended hygiene requirements as specified by the city's environmental health department and the premises had poor ventilation and storage.
“The 41-year-old male owner was issued with a 14-day written notice, to rectify the business operations,” said Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa.
Several other liquor outlets were visited.
“Officers noticed that those businesses were in violation of what is agreed upon, on their liquor licences by operating during weekdays, instead of between Saturday and Monday, so they were ordered to immediately cease their operations and were issued with written notices.
“On continuation of the operation, there was also a complaint of illegal connection at Malherbe Street in Putfontein. On the arrival of the officers it was discovered that some of the community of the informal settlement in Mayfield connected electricity directly from the transformer.
“The exposed wires pose a danger to children and are hazardous to everyone. The matter was escalated to the relevant department,” said Thepa.
TimesLIVE
Cloverdene liquor outlet temporarily shut down for selling 'food unfit for consumption'
Reporter
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja
A 41-year-old tavern owner was issued with a 14-day written notice by the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) to rectify his business operations after selling “food not fit for consumption”.
The department said the notice was issued after a raid and inspection of a well-known liquor outlet in the Cloverdene area by law enforcers during a multidisciplinary operation.
“Officers discovered that the food sold at the outlet was not fit for human consumption and it was confiscated for disposal. The business place failed the stipulated and recommended hygiene requirements as specified by the city's environmental health department and the premises had poor ventilation and storage.
“The 41-year-old male owner was issued with a 14-day written notice, to rectify the business operations,” said Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa.
Several other liquor outlets were visited.
“Officers noticed that those businesses were in violation of what is agreed upon, on their liquor licences by operating during weekdays, instead of between Saturday and Monday, so they were ordered to immediately cease their operations and were issued with written notices.
“On continuation of the operation, there was also a complaint of illegal connection at Malherbe Street in Putfontein. On the arrival of the officers it was discovered that some of the community of the informal settlement in Mayfield connected electricity directly from the transformer.
“The exposed wires pose a danger to children and are hazardous to everyone. The matter was escalated to the relevant department,” said Thepa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
News
News
News