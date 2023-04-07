Two rhinos poached at Sibuya Game Reserve
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 April 2023
Two pregnant rhinos orphaned seven years ago when poachers raided Sibuya Game Reserve have suffered the same fate this week, leaving another suckling calf parentless.
Binky and Noelle were killed on Tuesday by poachers suspected to be linked to ring which has hunted at least 14 other Rhinos in the Eastern Cape since December 2022...
Two rhinos poached at Sibuya Game Reserve
Two pregnant rhinos orphaned seven years ago when poachers raided Sibuya Game Reserve have suffered the same fate this week, leaving another suckling calf parentless.
Binky and Noelle were killed on Tuesday by poachers suspected to be linked to ring which has hunted at least 14 other Rhinos in the Eastern Cape since December 2022...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News