Tourist critical after fall at Howick Falls

A tourist suffered severe injuries during a fall at Howick Falls, a popular attraction in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Midlands EMS said advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the site on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for assistance.
The waterfall is about 95m high and lies on the Umgeni River.
“It was found he was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment.
“Once stabilised he was transported in a critical condition to a nearby hospital for further care.
“The exact cause of the incident in under investigation by local authorities,” said Midlands EMS.
