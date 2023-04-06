Qolweni residents receive RDP homes after two-year wait
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 April 2023
Dozens of Qolweni informal settlement residents will soon have a fresh start after they were handed the keys to their new RDP houses this week.
Tertuis Simmers, provincial minister at the Western Cape department of infrastructure, visited the elated residents in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday to hand over the final 30 houses which formed part of the 169 top structure beneficiaries...
Qolweni residents receive RDP homes after two-year wait
Dozens of Qolweni informal settlement residents will soon have a fresh start after they were handed the keys to their new RDP houses this week.
Tertuis Simmers, provincial minister at the Western Cape department of infrastructure, visited the elated residents in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday to hand over the final 30 houses which formed part of the 169 top structure beneficiaries...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News