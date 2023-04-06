×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Paterson High serenades descendant of its namesake

Joy as great-great-grandson of John Paterson visits school named after his famous relative

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 06 April 2023

One of the oldest and historically significant schools in Gqeberha’s northern areas, Paterson High School, hosted the great-great-grandson of its namesake on Wednesday.

The Schauderville school, established in 1925, was initially named Paterson Intermediate School after the late John Paterson, who was a prominent Gqeberha businessman...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read