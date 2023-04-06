Hippo’s rescuers hoping for aerial sighting
A helicopter will be dispatched on Thursday afternoon to try for a sighting of the Adelaide hippo which is thought to be lying low in the Koonap River reeds.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson Mohammed Gangat said trackers had followed the river giant’s spoor on Wednesday but could not find it. ..
Hippo’s rescuers hoping for aerial sighting
Senior Reporter
A helicopter will be dispatched on Thursday afternoon to try for a sighting of the Adelaide hippo which is thought to be lying low in the Koonap River reeds.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson Mohammed Gangat said trackers had followed the river giant’s spoor on Wednesday but could not find it. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News