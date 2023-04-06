“He is charged with contravening the act by being in possession of bank cards belonging to people whereby he was enforcing credit agreements while he is not a financial services provider. He was also found in possession of a number of identity cards,” said Ntabazalila.
Mdudumani was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to May 22.
The ANC in the Central Karoo region said: “Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute.”
TimesLIVE
ANC town councillor bust for 'running' loan shark business released on bail
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo
A Beaufort West town councillor arrested for running a loan shark business has been released on bail.
Jason Mdudumani, an ANC ward councillor, appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate's court on Thursday after his arrest on Tuesday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mdudumani faces charges under the National Credit Act.
“He is charged with contravening the act by being in possession of bank cards belonging to people whereby he was enforcing credit agreements while he is not a financial services provider. He was also found in possession of a number of identity cards,” said Ntabazalila.
Mdudumani was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed to May 22.
The ANC in the Central Karoo region said: “Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News