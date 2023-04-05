Tshwaku urged residents to refrain from performing baptism rituals in rivers and streams to avoid drownings.
'Zero tolerance approach to drunk driving': Johannesburg public safety MMC warns before Easter weekend
Reporter
Image: Masi Losi
Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has warned there will be a zero tolerance approach to drunk driving as the Easter weekend approaches.
Tshwaku launched the City of Johannesburg’s Easter Road Safety Campaign, a joint initiative by the public safety department, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
The campaign aims to encourage the public to renew their vehicle licence discs, renew their driver’s licences and visit their nearest Vehicle Testing Station (VTS) for roadworthy tests before they travel.
Tshwaku urged JMPD officers to be on high alert and have roadblocks in every part of the city.
“We want roadblocks everywhere; Sandton, Midrand and Rosebank, and ensure that our people are safe. Once individuals see police visibility they tend to be disciplined,” he said.
Tshwaku urged residents to refrain from performing baptism rituals in rivers and streams to avoid drownings.
“Please take precautionary safety measures, we don’t want our people to drown. The aqua unit and the emergency services know the hotspots so we don’t have to be reactive, we must be proactive,” he said.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi advised churchgoers to stay away from river baptisms, warning of the cholera outbreak.
“With cases of cholera reported along the Jukskei River it might be dangerous for residents to go there and conduct baptism rituals as this might spike the outbreak numbers.
“Let's refrain from conducting baptism rituals at the river to stop the outbreak of cholera while also preventing drowning incidents,” said Mulaudzi.
Last year, more than 16 people died on roads in the province over the Easter weekend. Eight were pedestrians.
Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said road crashes leading to fatalities are largely attributed to the attitude and behaviour of road users.
Drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, unsafe overtaking, public transport overloading and vehicle fitness are among the challenges that compound the situation on Gauteng roads.
TimesLIVE
