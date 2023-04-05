×

WATCH LIVE | Parliament's committee hearing on Mkhwebane funding continues

05 April 2023

The section 194 committee is meeting to deliberate on how to proceed after the decision by the office of the public protector to withdraw suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal funding.

Mkhwebane has given the committee an ultimatum to stop the proceedings.

