The section 194 committee is meeting to deliberate on how to proceed after the decision by the office of the public protector to withdraw suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal funding.
Mkhwebane has given the committee an ultimatum to stop the proceedings.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Parliament's committee hearing on Mkhwebane funding continues
The section 194 committee is meeting to deliberate on how to proceed after the decision by the office of the public protector to withdraw suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal funding.
Mkhwebane has given the committee an ultimatum to stop the proceedings.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
Politics