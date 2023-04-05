Humewood detectives have arrested a man believed to be linked to the murder of the Life St George’s Hospital employee who was shot and killed on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the detectives’ investigation had led them to a house in Kensington, where a 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon.
Carol-Ann Magielies, 49, was gunned down outside the hospital at about 7pm as she was walking to her transport after finishing work.
She was allegedly accosted by a man who pulled her to one side before shooting her multiple times.
She was rushed into the hospital but died shortly afterwards.
On Monday morning, police received information about a body found in a shack among the dunes next to Marine Drive, Summerstrand.
The body of Magielies’s ex-boyfriend, Elgin Maghienda, 51, the prime suspect in her shooting, was found after it appeared he had committed suicide.
Suspect linked to hospital employee’s murder arrested
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF
Humewood detectives have arrested a man believed to be linked to the murder of the Life St George’s Hospital employee who was shot and killed on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the detectives’ investigation had led them to a house in Kensington, where a 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon.
Carol-Ann Magielies, 49, was gunned down outside the hospital at about 7pm as she was walking to her transport after finishing work.
She was allegedly accosted by a man who pulled her to one side before shooting her multiple times.
She was rushed into the hospital but died shortly afterwards.
On Monday morning, police received information about a body found in a shack among the dunes next to Marine Drive, Summerstrand.
The body of Magielies’s ex-boyfriend, Elgin Maghienda, 51, the prime suspect in her shooting, was found after it appeared he had committed suicide.
“After the discovery of the deceased ex-boyfriend’s body in Marine Drive, Detective Sergeant Ridwaan Baatjies received information of a Ford Icon, as well as the driver, allegedly involved in the murder on Sunday evening.
“At about 2pm on Monday, an address in Haigh Avenue, Kensington, was visited and a 35-year-old male was arrested and the vehicle confiscated,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The man was detained on a charge of murder and was expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
Politics