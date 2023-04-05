×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Savanna Comic’s Choice nod puts Bay funnyman Nkosinathi Maki in fast lane

05 April 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After serving up a medley of hilarious skits to enthral and entertain Gqeberha audiences, New Brighton funnyman Nkosinathi Maki is gunning for national recognition.

Maki, 39, has been nominated for this year’s Savanna Comic’s Choice Comedy Awards in the Breakthrough Act of the Year category...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read