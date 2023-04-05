Riana and Carel part ways a day after second anniversary
The biokineticist, 26, was abducted three weeks ago outside a medical practice in Gqeberha when she arrived for work in the morning
Premium
By HENDRIK HANCKE - 05 April 2023
Gqeberha kidnapping victim Riana Pretorius and her boyfriend of the past two years Carel du Preez parted ways on Sunday — a day after their second anniversary.
The 26-year-old biokineticist was abducted three weeks ago outside a Newton Park medical practice in Gqeberha when she arrived for work in the morning...
Riana and Carel part ways a day after second anniversary
The biokineticist, 26, was abducted three weeks ago outside a medical practice in Gqeberha when she arrived for work in the morning
Gqeberha kidnapping victim Riana Pretorius and her boyfriend of the past two years Carel du Preez parted ways on Sunday — a day after their second anniversary.
The 26-year-old biokineticist was abducted three weeks ago outside a Newton Park medical practice in Gqeberha when she arrived for work in the morning...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
Politics