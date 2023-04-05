History repeats itself as Gqeberha siblings gear up to graduate
By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 April 2023
History will repeat itself — exactly 14 years later — when Jenna and Noah Thomas cross the stage at their respective graduation ceremonies at Nelson Mandela University on April 19.
Their mother, Natalie, and her younger sister’s graduation ceremonies were on the same day at NMU in 2009...
