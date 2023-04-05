Gqeberha cops speedily recover hijacked vehicle

Within hours of a hijacking on Monday morning, Mount Road police managed to recover the vehicle and arrest three suspects.
At about 5.30am on Monday, the driver of a Renault Kwid was requested to pick up a client in Pearson Street, Central.
Upon arrival, he picked up two men and two women who wanted to go to Hartman Street, a few blocks away.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the driver alleged that while en route, one of the suspects had pointed a gun at him and forced him out of the vehicle.
The suspects then drove off with the car.
“While conducting crime prevention operations, SAPS Mount Road were alerted of the hijacking.
“At about 8.30am, members on patrol recovered the vehicle in Old Grahamstown Road in Deal Party,and arrested three suspects between the ages of 20 and 30,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspects were detained on charges of possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle and are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court later this week.
HeraldLIVE
