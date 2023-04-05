×

News

Gqeberha activist remains focused after lifetime achievement award

Mike Pantsi will still promote chess and robotics

05 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to sports, arts, culture and recreation in the province, Gqeberha activist Mike Pantsi remains anchored on realising his goals for the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay and East London.

The provincial arts and culture awards ceremony was held at the East London International Convention Centre...

